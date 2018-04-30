Colors of Spring Exhibit at SCAA Gallery

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s new show, Colors of Spring, will open on May 4, 2018 with a free reception, from 5 to 8 pm. The exhibit will run until June 24, 2018. The public is invited to meet the artists, sample tasty hors d’ oeuvres and see fabulous new art. Many paintings that represent the beauty of nature will be showcased.

Twenty local residents and members of SCAA will be exhibiting: Meryl Goudey, Kevin Gross, Faulliaux Kristi, Olga Kaczmar, Cheri Marcovitch, Laurie Morgan, Mike Farrell, Jose Barba, Debra Zelnik, Dody Rogers, Tony Hanna, Freda Morrison, Charlotte Mullich, Lynda Frautnik, Gerda Maxey, Mardi Georgio, Jane Mick, Laurie Finkelstein, and Jean Hainley

On selected days some artists will provide live demonstrations during the duration of the show.

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. The gallery is open: Thursday & Friday: 5-8 pm; Saturday & Sunday: 2-8 pm. Watch for signs along Main Street to announce gallery openings.