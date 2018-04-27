“Domes” Art Exhibit Showing Through May 12
'Illuminated Glory', acrylic, by Naomi Young. Just one of the many pieces of artwork currently showing at the Old Town Newhall Library through May 12. Courtesy photo
By Signal Staff
The ‘Domes’ art exhibit, by Israeli artist Naomi Young will run through May 12 at the Old Town Newhall Library. There is still time to see the stunning artwork, featuring scenes of the city of Jerusalem, Naomi’s birthplace. The library is located at 24500 Main Street in Newhall. Library hours are: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Pictured below are two pieces titled ‘Behind the walls of Jerusalem.’

For more on Naomi’s artwork, please visit: www.naomiyoung.com or contact her at: naomiyoung7@yahoo.com

 

Naomi Young. Courtesy photo

 

