Inaugural “A Night of Hope” Fundraiser to Support Youth Addiction and Recovery Services

By Kevin Strauss, Santa Clarita Contributor

Join A Light of Hope for a night of magic, comedy, live music, dinner and dancing on April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The inaugural “A Night of Hope,” which will raise money for A Light of Hope’s youth and family support services, will be held at the Savia Community Center building, located at 23780 Newhall Avenue in Newhall.

The event will feature a pair of magicians, along with a stand-up comedian and live band to entertain attendees. Guests will enjoy dinner and dessert and will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle for special prizes and experiences donated by community organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Tickets are $20 per person, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting A Light of Hope. A Light of Hope is a non-profit, 12-step based Alternative Peer Group (APG) support center for young people and their families. ALOH helps participants and family members dealing with addiction or self-destructive behaviors by creating a safe haven where they can find hope and support.

To learn more about A Night of Hope and purchase tickets, please visit ANightOfHopeSCV.org.

For more information about A Light of Hope’s resources and programming, please visit ALightOfHopeSCV.org or call 661-513-HEAL.