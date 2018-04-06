Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Host Fifth Annual National “Chill Out” Day, April 17

By Signal Contributor

Source: Press Release

With Tax Day right around the corner, many of us are reaching into our pockets to pay-off Uncle Sam. To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

National “Chill Out” Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $50 million to the communities it serves.

On Tuesday April 17, from 2-4 p.m. the island-inspired truck will be parked at  Scooters Jungle – 28230 Constellation Rd. Valencia, to hand out FREE cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

The event is open to the public .

To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit: http://www.kona-ice.com/giveback-programs/

ABOUT KONA ICE

A true community ally renowned for facilitating endless fundraising options, Kona Ice has given more than $50 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams since its inception in 2007. The brand’s iconic truck offers customers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create their own Kona Ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics. Currently, there are 1000-plus franchise units in more than 45 states.

For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com or call (800) KONAICE.

