Masters Tournament: The Best Week of the Year

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Last update: 1 min ago

There are certain times of the year that stand out more than others. Early February represents the Super Bowl. March brings us March Madness. And, for my family, we love the arrival of October, because we get Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and finally Christmas.

However, for golfers, there is no better time than early April.

Why? Early April means it’s time for the Masters Tournament.

I’ve been fortunate to have attended three Masters Tournaments.

In 1993, I was a junior at the University of New Mexico, and my teammates and I were able to attend an early practice round at Augusta National.

I remember it raining the day we attended. But it wasn’t the rain that I remember. What stands out from that experience is my memory of watching Bernhard Langer practicing pitch and runs on one of the practice greens adjacent to the driving range.

As fate would have it, Langer found himself to the right of the 11th green during the final round that year. He hit the exact pitch and run shot I watched him practice earlier in the week, and he holed it for a birdie.

He would later go on to win the Green Jacket.

My next Masters experience came in 2008. That year, my brother and I surprised our dad with Masters tickets. We were able to attend on Wednesday and Thursday. This is the best combination of days to attend The Masters.

We enjoyed watching the Par 3 contest on Wednesday. We even witnessed Fred Couples hitting a hole in one. I also remember seeing Arnold Palmer observing the patrons from the balcony of the main clubhouse.

When Thursday morning arrived, we were delayed by fog as we awaited Palmer’s opening tee shot to begin the tournament. We waited near the landing area of the first fairway, and I remember seeing his ball land as the crowd above cheered frantically.

Finally, I was able to attend last years Masters with my close family friend.

It was his first experience at the tournament. In addition to sharing this experience with my friend, we were able to stay at a home adjacent to the golf course with my former high school teammate, Rich Beem.

I’ll never forget driving up Magnolia Lane with Beem as we entered Augusta National.

That’s an experience very few will ever enjoy.

I love The Masters. It’s the greatest tournament in the world because of its rich history. When you walk the grounds at Augusta National, you can’t help but relive historic moments throughout the course. I hope to one day take my son to the Masters.

If that experience is anything like those I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying already, I have a lot to look forward to.

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Masters Tournament: The Best Week of the Year

1 min ago
Add Comment
Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

There are certain times of the year that stand out more than others. Early February represents the Super Bowl. March brings us March Madness. And, for my family, we love the arrival of October, because we get Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and finally Christmas.

However, for golfers, there is no better time than early April.

Why? Early April means it’s time for the Masters Tournament.

I’ve been fortunate to have attended three Masters Tournaments.

In 1993, I was a junior at the University of New Mexico, and my teammates and I were able to attend an early practice round at Augusta National.

I remember it raining the day we attended. But it wasn’t the rain that I remember. What stands out from that experience is my memory of watching Bernhard Langer practicing pitch and runs on one of the practice greens adjacent to the driving range.

As fate would have it, Langer found himself to the right of the 11th green during the final round that year. He hit the exact pitch and run shot I watched him practice earlier in the week, and he holed it for a birdie.

He would later go on to win the Green Jacket.

My next Masters experience came in 2008. That year, my brother and I surprised our dad with Masters tickets. We were able to attend on Wednesday and Thursday. This is the best combination of days to attend The Masters.

We enjoyed watching the Par 3 contest on Wednesday. We even witnessed Fred Couples hitting a hole in one. I also remember seeing Arnold Palmer observing the patrons from the balcony of the main clubhouse.

When Thursday morning arrived, we were delayed by fog as we awaited Palmer’s opening tee shot to begin the tournament. We waited near the landing area of the first fairway, and I remember seeing his ball land as the crowd above cheered frantically.

Finally, I was able to attend last years Masters with my close family friend.

It was his first experience at the tournament. In addition to sharing this experience with my friend, we were able to stay at a home adjacent to the golf course with my former high school teammate, Rich Beem.

I’ll never forget driving up Magnolia Lane with Beem as we entered Augusta National.

That’s an experience very few will ever enjoy.

I love The Masters. It’s the greatest tournament in the world because of its rich history. When you walk the grounds at Augusta National, you can’t help but relive historic moments throughout the course. I hope to one day take my son to the Masters.

If that experience is anything like those I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying already, I have a lot to look forward to.

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]