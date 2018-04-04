Seen Around the SCV

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean and Santa Clarita artist Naomi Young, at the ‘DOMES’ art exhibit. Marsha McLean is a great supporter of the arts in the city of Santa Clarita. The DOMES art exhibit is on display at the Newhall library through Friday, May 11.
-
