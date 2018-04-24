VaNile Risser: Hegg reader

By Signal Contributor

4 mins ago

I am not a member of Pastor Hegg’s church. As a matter of fact, I am LDS (Mormon) and we have our differences. However, I do not put my Saturday Signal down till I have read Pastor Hegg’s comments. They are always positive, and as far as I’m concerned, the Savior himself helps him compose them. They are beautifully written, and excellent council to everyone, regardless of race, politics or religion. They are thought provoking and cannot do anything but assist individuals improving their attitudes and conduct toward others.

The recent criticism causes me to wonder about the ego of that individual. My, my, my, isn’t he remarkable in his estimation of himself. Poor guy.

Thank you, Signal. For giving us an article to prepare us not only for the Sabbath, but everyday positive conduct.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country