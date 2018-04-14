Did you expect that data about you would be shared for profit when you used social media?
Add Comment
-
Share This!
Vote in this week’s poll
1 min ago
About the author
Signal Staff
Latest stories on SignalSCV.com
Featured • Opinion • Reader Polls
Vote in this week’s poll
1 min ago
Crime • Featured • News • Video
Sheriff’s station investigating stabbing on Canyon Country bridge
5 hours ago
Baseball • Featured • High School • Sports
Saugus baseball beats Valencia in comeback win
8 hours ago
Upcoming Events
Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
What: Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall – Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]
Apr
15
Sun
7:00 am Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Apr 15 @ 7:00 am
Help raise money for your school! The Castaic Area Town Council will donate $10 to your School or organization for each registrant in the 5k Event. Family and friends are encouraged to participate along with[...]
11:30 am CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
Apr 15 @ 11:30 am
CBS Film Series presents ‘Lost Town’ Lost Town tells the story of one man’s obsessive search to get closer to his father by uncovering the story of his family and their hometown. First made famous[...]