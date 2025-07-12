Gerald Staack | Our Evil Master

Americans are unhappy. No matter how hard they work, the American Dream is unattainable. Both political parties are well aware of the elephant in the room, but don’t address it. Capitalism, like fire, has turned from a beneficial servant into an evil master.

Democracy, which can act as a brake on unbridled greed and power, is gone. Deep state billionaires exploit society while ignoring people’s appetites, passions and well-being. Maintaining a stable society takes a back seat to generating extreme profits. America is in a class war, and politics is the blanket billionaires hide under to retain their image of innocence.

Equilibrium is needed. Someone must balance liberal policies with conservative policies so the government works for all Americans equally, benefiting both billionaires and the working class. A Goldilocks path, leading neither to communism nor authoritarian fascism, is the goal.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina