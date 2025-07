With Costco coming into the Valencia Town Center mall, they are also bringing with them all their gas pumps. While I’m not sure if they’re all gas pumps, I would be concerned if they are. We are having a changing landscape in our use of energy sources in our vehicles. I’d like to know what our City Council’s vision is for the future of this community because my (view of the) City Council is they see with blinders.

David Berke

Valencia