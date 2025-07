I’m sure our City Council thought they were doing what is best for the residents of Santa Clarita when they cancelled the Waste Management contract and replaced it with one with Burrtec, but not only did our rates increase at the time of the change, but my new rate starting this month, July 2025, just increased 25%! Not 2%, not 10%, but 25%! No wonder so many retired seniors are having to look for part-time jobs.

Kirk Smith

Saugus