Philip Wasserman | Be More Specific

Reply to Mr. Rick Barker’s July 9 letter:

Mr. Barker, if you’re going to claim Cabinet secretaries and agency heads in the Obama and Biden administrations “made millions” from their positions while in office, please provide specific facts, not vague allegations. Where is your evidence that they profited from their jobs in the cabinet or agencies? Simply stating that this information is on the internet is vague and ambiguous, and not a credible citation. If such corruption occurred, why hasn’t the Trump Department of Justice investigated or prosecuted it?

Meanwhile, what should we make of President Donald Trump marketing products during his presidency? Is that no big deal? Most recently, he launched a fragrance called “Victory 45-47.” Yes, perfume. He has also pitched Trump-branded watches, sneakers, Bibles and even guitars while holding or seeking office.

You’re right about one thing: I’m not a “fan” of Mr. Trump, although it might surprise you that I think he’s done some good things in his first term and now his second. I reserve my fan admiration for musicians, novelists and the occasional actor. Fandom is not the lens through which we should judge politicians — results, ethics and facts are.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch