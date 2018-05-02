Forty Years, in the Blink of an Eye

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By the Saugus High Sschool Class of 1978 Reunion Committee

On a lovely, summer evening, June 16, 1978, Saugus High School celebrated their first graduating class with a ceremony full of firsts. Under the stars, at COC stadium, hundreds of family and friends gathered to witness the event. The yearbook describes the graduating class singing the Alma Mater for the first time “with dignified and proud voices”.

Now, blink your eye.

40 years to the day, June 16, 2018 that same group of trailblazers will celebrate their Reunion, on yet another lovely summer evening, under the stars.

The Saugus High Class of 1978 Reunion Committee has planned a weekend long series of events in honor of the 40th Reunion, beginning with a tour of Saugus High on Friday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. led by current Principal, Vince Ferry. Later that evening, a non-hosted ice-breaker is planned at The Dudes Brewing Co. (24250 Town Center Dr. Valencia) beginning at 7 p.m. All Saugus High alumni are welcome to attend both events.

On Saturday, June 16, a non-hosted meet up for coffee is planned for 10 a.m. at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (24201 Valencia Blvd. Valencia) in preparation of the big event later that evening. Again, all Saugus High alumni are welcome.

The Reunion party will be held at the home of Polly (Nieto) Carras and Mario Rodriguez, on June16, 2018, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. The evening will include a catered meal from Stonefire Grill, an open wine and beer bar, dessert and DJ entertainment and dancing. The price for a ticket, per person, is $85.00 through May 15, and will rise to $100.00 after that. Ticket sales will end on June 1, 2018. This event is open to all Class of 1978 graduates and invited guests only.

To wrap up the weekend, a family picnic will be held at Hart Park, Sunday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m. Pack your picnic lunches and grab your lawn chairs and meet, under the blue balloons. All Saugus High alumni are welcome.

For more detailed information, to request an invitation or if you have any questions, please email the Reunion Committee at saugushighclassof1978@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saugushighclassof1978reunion/.