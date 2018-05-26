Jandy Richardson: Hill and super PAC

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

This week, I received a campaign mailer that’s “not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee,” but was instead sent to me by a super PAC.

The message really caught my attention. The mailer says, “Katie Hill believes big money has no place in politics.” If Katie Hill believes that, then why is a super PAC spending so much money to get her elected? Is there anything more hypocritical than a super PAC spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for a candidate who claims to want to get big money out of politics?

This just shows that Katie Hill is already a hypocritical politician. I guess she’ll fit right in if she makes it to Washington.

Jandy Richardson

Santa Clarita