Stacy Fortner: A great leader

By Signal Contributor

4 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I am the Democratic Regional Vice Chair for Assembly District 38, and I support Katie Hill for Congress.

As a local leader, and party official it is pretty easy for me to pledge my support for a person that stands true to our values, and stands up for the constituents of the whole district. Katie Hill is truly the best person to represent us.

Not only does Katie have the knowhow when it comes to public policy, she does it with grit and grace. Challenges are opportunities for growth, and Katie embraces the challenges and is ready to take on the trials that are in front of her.

Katie embodies the best of what a community should look like. Her views on women’s reproductive rights, environment, gun reform, Dreamers, healthcare, homelessness, poverty, education transportation, and safety very closely aligns with our views, and will propel us forward, not backward.

Katie grew up in this valley, she rode her bike on our local streets, played on the playgrounds at our local schools, learned from our local teachers, and went on to spend her entire career giving back as the executive director of a non-profit serving the most vulnerable in our society. Her roots run deep and her love for community runs even deeper. I admire the person she has become and we are honored to have her represent us.

Good leaders rise up. Great leaders launch.

Great leaders are never self-serving. Great leaders see their role as being of service to others. Great leaders draw strength from diversity. Great leaders lead by example with an overriding guiding vision or purpose. Great leaders know how to be themselves and are proud of who they are. Great leaders have the ability to inspire confidence in others. Great leaders learn to lead by following. Great leaders know when to take advice. Great leaders serve all members of their community. Great leaders never give up. Katie is a great leader and I am proud to stand behind her.

Thank you for sharing so much of yourself with us, Katie.

Stacy Fortner

Valencia