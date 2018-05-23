The Santa Clarita Philharmonic Present Final Concert of Season

By Mark Elfont, Santa Clarita Philharmonic

The Santa Clarita Philharmonic will present the final concert of its 2017-2018 season on June 3, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at the College of the Canyons. The theme of the concert is “Youth and Romance.” The youth is represented by the winners of our fourth annual Student Concerto Competition. The competition is open to all Junior and Senior High School students in the Santa Clarita area. This year two winners were selected from the eight students who auditioned. Samantha Anderson, a 15 year old freshman at Valencia High School will be playing the Fantasie for Flute by Georges Hüe. Samea Derrick, a 14 year old ninth grade student at the Academy of the Canyons, will be playing the Cello Concerto by Edward Elgar.

The romance is represented by the three orchestral pieces being presented. The Overture to Donna Diana by Rezicek and the Overture in C by Sullivan were composed during the romantic music period. Our featured work, Symphony No. 3 by Robert Schumann, also composed during this period, represents classic romantic themes with broad melodies and a broad range of dynamics.

The concert is at 3pm. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, calling 661-362-5304, or visiting www.CanyonsPAC.com.

For more on the Santa Clarita Philharmonic please visit their website at www.scphilharmonic.org.