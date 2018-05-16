University News

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Cedarville University, Cedarville, OH

Julia Sloan of Canyon Country, graduated from Cedarville University on May 5 with a degree in Early Child Education.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, CA

The following students graduated from Azusa Pacific University on Sat., May 5, 2018, and joined approximately 1,702 graduates at the spring commencement ceremonies.

Jacob Kaiserski of Valencia

Kayla Kimball of Santa Clarita

Danielle Marquez of Valencia

Avrie Meyers of Castaic

Melanie Ornelas of Santa Clarita

Kristine Park of Valencia

Jacqueline Resler of Valencia

Rachel Roach of Valencia

Toni Rose of Santa Clarita

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 40 master’s degrees, 17 certificates, 11 credentials, 8 doctoral programs, and 4 associate degrees, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional centers throughout Southern California. For more about the University, visit www.apu.edu

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Baton Rouge, LA

The following local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Kaitlyn Humphries of Valencia was initiated at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Ugo Ndubaku of Valencia was initiated at California State University, Fresno.

Josh Semko of Santa Clarita was initiated at Boise State University.

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. For more about The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.