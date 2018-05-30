University News

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

As the spring semester ended and final exams came to a close, students across campus began packing up for the summer. For 700 Belmont students, including Makena Lautner of Valencia, preparations to pack looked a bit different as they prepared to participate in one of 43 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad experiences across the world.

Traveling all across the globe to Argentina, Belfast, London, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Cambodia, Poland, Austria, Costa Rica, Florence, Rome, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, Korea, South Africa, Germany, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Hawaii and more, these 43 programs provide students with the opportunity to expand the classroom beyond the traditional experience. Students are able to visit places they’ve never been, see historical sites and spend time experiencing new cultures.

For more on Belmont University visit www.belmont.edu.

Graceland University, Lamoni, IA

Carmen Garcia of Valencia, graduated with a Master of Education (Literacy Instruction) from Graceland University.

Graduates from 39 states and 16 countries earned 582 degrees. There were 335 bachelor’s degrees earned, 241 master’s degrees, and six Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees earned by 560 Graceland graduates. We congratulate all graduates on their accomplishments and offer our best wishes for success in the future!

For more on Graceland University visit www.graceland.edu.

Assumption College, Worcester, MA

Callie Croughwell, of Santa Clarita, was one of 617 graduates to receive a degree during Assumption College’s 101st Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 13, held at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester, MA, in which speaker The Most Reverend Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and evangelist who uses various forms of media, in particular social media, to share the Gospel message and one of the most-followed Catholics on social media, delivered the Commencement address. Croughwell received a bachelor’s degree during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, 406 Bachelor of Arts degrees; 180 graduate studies degrees (Master of Arts and Master of Business Administration) and certificates; and 31 Continuing and Career Education degrees (Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, and associates) were awarded.

For more on Assumption College visit www.assumption.edu.