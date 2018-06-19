Earth’s finite resources: Something’s gotta give

By Tim Whyte

1 min ago

We may all want to start thinking of ways to control Earth’s population. A finite Earth, rapidly becoming overpopulated, cannot sustain human population when capitalism’s basic profit philosophy is “continuous growth.” Humans pollute Earth. The consequences of human suffering become apparent as living becomes increasingly miserable; life expectancies keep falling, and suicide rates keep climbing. And to top all that, there’s global warming.

Global warming disasters, on the rise, are Earth’s way of telling us to pay attention. Stop being distracted by petty conflicts and the daily hum-drum nightly killings shown on local news, and start fearing the “extinction of civilization” if we cannot stop Earth’s temperature rise.

A news media vacuum now exists that needs to be broken. It impedes discussions of fair and balanced solutions. It’s up to everyone to fight for a sustainable Earth. Future generations are depending on us.

Gerald Staack

Santa Clarita