Kenneth Hurst: Knight’s Silence on Administration Immigration Policy Was Alarming

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Steve Knight’s silence with respect to the human tragedy caused by the administration’s separation of children from their families and keeping them in detention centers speaks volumes about his character.

The Republican Party used to be the party that talked about values and families. You don’t hear such things much anymore.

Now the Republican Party is all about taking hostages as a negotiating tactic — first with Dreamers, now with toddlers, starting trade wars, bullying, coddling authoritarian despots, and lying about just about everything.

A bipartisan group of 75 former U.S. attorneys have written a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that states in part: “We also emphasize that the zero tolerance policy is a radical departure from previous Justice Department policy, and that it is dangerous, expensive, and inconsistent with the values of the institution in which we served.”

They continue: “Its implementation and its execution are taking place solely at your [the president’s and attorney general’s] direction, and the unfolding tragedy falls squarely on your shoulders.” That again is from 75 former U.S. attorneys who know the law and law enforcement. A modification of the policy, out (June 21), demonstrates that the administration created, and could solve this crisis easily without help.

What does our Rep. Steve Knight have to say about any of this? …. Crickets. Lousy character, lousy values.

Kenneth Hurst

Santa Clarita