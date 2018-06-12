Kevin Eliason: Naming rights

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

My simple question is why when we are tearing down monuments and removing names from public buildings of past icons of our history do we have a local high school named after Tiburcio Vasquez, who was one of the most notorious outlaws/killers and bandits in our local history… hanged in 1875? There has to be a much better hero in Hispanic history to name the school after..how about Cesar Chavez for instance …? Oh well, just asking.

Kevin Eliason

Santa Clarita