Kevin Eliason: Naming rights
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
My simple question is why when we are tearing down monuments and removing names from public buildings of past icons of our history do we have a local high school named after Tiburcio Vasquez, who was one of the most notorious outlaws/killers and bandits in our local history… hanged in 1875? There has to be a much better hero in Hispanic history to name the school after..how about Cesar Chavez for instance …? Oh well, just asking.
Kevin Eliason
Santa Clarita
