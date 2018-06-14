Lois Eisenberg: Cruel country

Once a compassionate nation, America has become an inhumane and cruel country.

Separating children from their parents at the border who are seeking asylum is one of the most traumatic experiences a child can endure, not mentioning the torture that the parents have to go through.

Under federal law, which adopts the United Nations definition, torture is: “any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes as…punishing him or her for an act he or she or a third person… has committed or is suspected of having suspected of having committed.” And though in theory any action inflicting such suffering is banned, that is what is inflicted by separating parents and children in border detention.

There is a likelihood that these children that are taken from their parents at the border and placed in detention will end up with physical and mental problems.

How can we as Americans allow this to happen?

Have we lost all respect for children’s lives being American or not ?

To condone this horrific and barbaric action of separating children from their parents who are seeking asylum is appalling and despicable.

I thought we Americans have a responsibly to take care of children of all races and religions.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia