Out of the Bunker: Don’t try so hard

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Have you ever noticed how easy good golfers make the game look? Of course you have.

But this rule doesn’t just apply to golf.

The best players in any sport seem to make the game look easy.

Even though you may not possess the talent that some of the better players may have, it’s a great idea for you to focus on making the game look easy, as well.

Golf is one of the few sports that doesn’t necessarily allow you to beat your competitor by applying more effort. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if your game actually falters a bit when you begin working harder.

Let’s be clear about one thing. There is a difference between practicing hard, and working hard.

I love to see players practicing hard. This means they are spending a sufficient amount of time on their game to improve their skill set.

Working hard, on the other hand, can result in a grip that is too firm and a swing that is too fast.

One of the greatest compliments you can receive as a golfer is “you don’t look like you’re even trying.”

That’s the goal.

The easier you can appear to be playing, the better your results ultimately will be.

Learn to control your effort level around the golf course. Focus on breathing calmly, walking steadily and swinging rhythmically.

Golf is very difficult.

We can hit one shot great, and the next shot may be awful.

Yet, the swings felt exactly the same. The differences are subtle, and that can be infuriating as a player.

The one thing you have complete control over, however, is your effort level.

Though you are most likely trying extremely hard, you should begin focus on managing that effort. If you learn to try a little bit less, you might be surprised at how good you can become.