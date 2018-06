VHS and PG Wrestlers are Tops at State

By Archie Mendoza, Stevenson Ranch Community Contributor

Wrestlers from Valencia High school and Club Peterson Grapplers earned top medals competing at State Folkstyle Championships in Fresno and HS CIF State Championships in Bakersfield. Coach Brian Peterson, “I’m so proud of their achievements.”

CIF State medalist – America Lopez- 5st place, Chance Rich- 8th place, Priscilla Ramirez-8thplace.

Folkstyle State- Alex Munoz-5th place, Zeth Abalos-8th place, Trent Munoz-3rdplace.