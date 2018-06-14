Weekly Ongoing Calendar June 14

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Saturday

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

What: New location, new day and new hours. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The Market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source.

When: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Newhall

More info: Further info contact: oldtownnewhallfm@gmail.com, 661-799-3693. An abundance of free parking is available.

Saugus Farmers Market (April through October)

What: Fresh produce grown by local growers and farms. Farmers, Crafters, cooked food and more.

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bouquet Canyon Church, 27000 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

More info: For vendor information please call, Leonard Lozano, 661-670-9978.

Placerita Nature Center Walk and Live Animal Presentation

What: Come to Placerita Canyon with your family on Saturdays. This is an easy 1-hour walk exploring the area’s natural and cultural history. The nature walk is planned to be fun for the whole family. If time permits, stay for the Native Live Animal Presentation.

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Live Animal Presentation, 1 p.m.

Where: Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: 661-259-7721, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues-Sun.

Crafterday Saturdays (Weather Permitting)

What: Free hourly guided tours along with arts and crafts fun! Crafting is set up on Bill’s covered back patio, right outside the museum exit. Activities are geared towards younger participants, K-5th grade, but anyone who enjoys crafts is welcome to join in.

When: Saturdays at 11 a.m. (weather dependent).

Where: William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: The cost is Free and all are welcome.

More info: For questions about Crafterday Saturday, please call the Museum at 661-254-4584 or email: information@hartmuseum.org.

Newhall Aquarium

What: Kid friendly interactive experience.

When: Open to the public Sat & Sun 3-5 p.m. Groups of 15 or more, please call for weekday appointments.

Groups of 15 or more, please call for weekday appointments. Where: 24631 Arch Street, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $5 per person at the door.

More info: 661-220-5512

Sunday

Ventura County Certified Farmers Market

What: Ventura County Certified Farmers Market invites Santa Clarita community members to peruse the produce of 57 farmers.

When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia

More info: Email: info@vccfm.org. Telephone: 805-529-6266

Fundraising Bingo at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge

What: Bingo on Sunday and Thursdays, and the community is invited. This charity fundraiser benefits many organizations. On Thursdays, the Santa Clarita Emblem Club serves delicious food for purchase. Sunday breakfast starting at 9 a.m., or buy hot dogs on Sunday afternoon. Win cash and prizes, and know your contributions are improving the quality of lives for others in our community. Please note: There is no bingo on Super Bowl Sunday, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day.

When: Sundays: Breakfast 9 a.m. Bingo game starts at 1 p.m. Thursdays: doors 4 p.m. game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita

Cost: $20 for first pack and $5 each additional pack. Pull tabs and a few progressive games are also available.

More info: For questions please call 661-251-1500. Website: www.elks.org. Minimum age of players is 18 years. Bingo is not available on some holidays. Check with Elks Office for schedule.

Monday

Joy Bible Study- (September 11 through April, 30, 2018)

What: This is a non-denominational Bible study for women. No childcare available.

When: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please call Fran Padgett, 661-600-3798

Mindfulness Class

What: Through a guided mindfulness meditation practice and brief discussion, we will explore various mindfulness practices that can be applied to your day-to-day life. Chairs and supportive mats, blankets and cushions are provided. If you have a preference, you may bring your own cushion or mat.

When: Mondays 5-6 p.m.

Where: Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: Registration is required. To register please call 661-200-2300 or visit henrymayo.com/mindfulness.

DBSA (National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) Meetings

What: We are a caring group of intelligent and artistic individuals (peers/consumers) who hold open, free support group meetings and offer a variety of written information. Our focus is on self-help which is offered in a safe, accepting, non-judgmental, and confidential peer-to-peer environment.

When: Mondays, 7-9 p.m .

. Where: Temple Beth Ami, 23023 Hilse Ln., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please contact Jeff Fox at 818-850-DBSA (3272), or email at jeff@dbsanorthridge.org

Tuesday

Tesoro Walk & Exercise Club

What: A new year-round program to encourage walking & exercise. Program begins on January 23.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Where: Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: 661-702-8953

Feeding it Forward at Bridge to Home

What: Feeding it Forward will take place every Tuesday through Friday night through the fall. A hot meal, warm shower, case management services, health screening and hygiene supplies to those in need will be offered.

When: Tuesdays 6-8:30 p.m. May 1 – fall.

Where: Bridge to Home winter shelter, 23031 Drayton Street, Santa Clarita

More info: btohome.org , email volunteers@btohome.org or call 661-254-4663.

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: For substance abuse issues, addiction, cutting, anxiety and any other self-destructive action or behaviors. Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as FREE weekend Alternative Peer Group activities and a Drop in Center on Thursdays at 5:30 pm. Also available Family and Individual Counseling, Treatment Referrals and Interventions.

When: T uesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325), Heal@alightofhopescv.org www.alightofhopescv.org

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Tuesdays 7:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon View Estates, 20001 Canyon View Dr., Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

Wednesday

1 Million Cups Santa Clarita – Coffee and Conversations

What: Join 1 Million Cups Santa Clarita in cooperation with the Kaufmann Foundation for a weekly event that brings together entrepreneurs over coffee and conversations. This is a free community forum for supporting entrepreneurship.

When: Wednesdays, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Steamwork Center, #360, 28638 Constellation Rd., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.1millioncups.com/santaclarita

Trails & Open Space Beautification

What: Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com

When: Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Free

More info: Volunteers@santa-clarita.com

Just Drawing at the ARTree

What: Come to the ARTree Community Arts Center for an unsupervised chance to draw at your leisure using objects and models. Just bring a pencil and paper.

When: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.

Where: ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th Street, Newhall

Cost: $5 donation

More info: http://theartree.org

Thursday

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Thursdays 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Center for Spiritual Living, 18364 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as weekend Alternative Peer Group activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325) Heal@alightofhopescv.org

Adult Masters Water Polo

What: SCV Water Polo under the direction of Tony Brown and guidance from founder and coach at LA Valley College, Pete Leporchio is back for winter. The exercise and sport is amazing. As a goal for 2018, we hope to also compete in some Masters Level Tournaments later this year. For strong swimmers or former Water Polo players. Adults.

When: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita,

Cost: $5

More info: Tony Brown, 213-321-4096.

Friday

William S. Hart Walking/Hiking Club

What: Come join us and make new friends. Enjoy healthy exercise and have some fun too, while hiking 3 to 6 miles in Santa Clarita’s various hiking trails and beautiful open spaces.

When: Fridays, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: Free, register anytime.

More info: Laurie Bevington, 661-259-1750 or 661-702-8953

Addiction Recovery Support Group