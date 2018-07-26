Alan Ferdman | SCV Water Missteps on State Fine, Matt Stone ‘Picks Up’ the Ball

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I would like to acknowledge and show my appreciation for Matt Stone’s letter to the editor published last Saturday (July 21). It is admirable, Mr. Stone realizes the best way to handle when a misstep occurs, is to face it, fix it, and then let the public know about it.

None of us are perfect. Problems come up for all of us, and a person willing to admit it displays a high level of integrity.

Looks like we have the right person heading up our water company operations.

Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country