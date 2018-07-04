Brad Lanfranco: The Constitution, freedom and gratitude

Today is the Fourth of July and the official day for citizens of the United States of America to celebrate our freedom from tyranny, oppression and radical taxation without representation.

When our great republic was formed – yes the USA is a republic, not a democracy – it was formed by our founding fathers with arguably the best thought-out document ever written in world history, aside from the Bible. The U.S. Constitution was designed to be timeless and has checks and balances to prevent tyranny, and to protect the freedoms of the citizens of the United States of America.

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, more important than freedom, for without it you have nothing and are nothing. Without freedom, you cannot express the opinion of your mind or your heart, you cannot believe in the religion you choose, you cannot vote the way you want, you cannot own property, a house or a car, nor have any of your own belongings. Our founding fathers did everything they could to design and implement a sound and stable republic. Throughout history there hasn’t been a better form of government for the security and freedom of a country and its citizens.

Today, at this very minute while you read this, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, mothers, fathers, and sons and daughters, are serving this great nation. They have agreed to give the ultimate sacrifice, up to and including their life, for their country, for you and your family, your neighbors and friends. They do this in this land and in other lands, to keep the wars off of our shores, so we may continue to live free and in peace.

Many people take for granted the freedoms that we enjoy in this country because of these Americans, these unselfish patriots, who are willing to die to protect the U.S. and our freedoms.

When you are with your friends and families this year celebrating the Fourth of July, having your barbecues, eating, drinking, watching fireworks and enjoying their company, please take some time to remember and appreciate those who serve and those who have died. Talk about the perils that our country faces today, and the choices that are upon us concerning the future of our nation and the world, and the freedom of humanity. Exercise your free speech with civil discourse as an American citizen; because it is not just your right, it is your responsibility!

On this Independence Day, remember to appreciate that we live in this great republic, the United States of America. Be grateful for your family, your friends, your neighbors, your community, your country, your military brethren and our founding fathers for putting together and writing the most incredible timeless documents for us all to be able to live the way we do. Remember that we have freedoms that we need to protect at all cost, because there is nothing more important than freedom.

