Dick Cesaroni | Why Is There so Much Trump Hate?

By Signal Contributor

3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

What is with all this hate that is being directed toward President Trump? I can’t figure it out.

All the Hollywoodites (Robert De Niro, Cher, Madonna, Peter Fonda, Maxine Waters, et al) and many more of the same type of brainless swamp rats. They have lived the past eight years and probably most of their lives in a bubble where everything in this country has been turned upside down by the spineless democratic socialists and puppets whose strings have been manipulated by the likes of the George Soros of the world. Would you rather have had another eight years of Barack Obama with the face of Hillary Clinton?

I have lived through many elections and have suffered when my party was beaten, but I honestly went along and tried to see my way through the strife and hoped the newly elected president would get it right and do well.

Never and I mean never did I ever gather any real hate toward the winner like it is in today’s world. Of course, I wasn’t happy, but I just hoped it would work out. Sometimes it did and most times it did not. But I marched on like the good citizen that I am.

Today you have so much hatred toward the president that the Democratic Party and many from the other side of the aisle have lost sight of what their jobs are supposed to be. And that is to represent us, the American people, instead of just trying to cover their political butts. I can’t figure it out!

Donald J. Trump was elected fair and square but there are those who just cannot get used to it. These are the ones who were looking for another swamp rat president to join them and help their sorry butts collect all the freebies in the world.

Isn’t it weird that in America, our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t? And, how can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens are receiving a free education? I just can’t figure it out!

Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “dreamers.”

Folks, the Constitution doesn’t need to be rewritten. It needs to be reread.

In closing, I would only ask or suggest that those Trump haters set aside their anger and some of you stop drinking the Kool-Aid and for both sides of the aisle start doing what we sent you to Washington to do. And that is to be responsible adults and represent us instead of trying to cover your backside.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus