Dick Ramirez | Trump Has Been Busy, But Is that a Good Thing?
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
Our president has had a full agenda. He’s attended sessions regarding “Global Warming,” met with NATO partners, conferred with leaders of our allied nations, negotiated with North Korea, and just got back from a meeting with his friend, Putin.
Unfortunately, and consequentially…
Dick Ramirez
Valencia
Our president has had a full agenda. He’s attended sessions regarding “Global Warming,” met with NATO partners, conferred with leaders of our allied nations, negotiated with North Korea, and just got back from a meeting with his friend, Putin.
Unfortunately, and consequentially…
Dick Ramirez
Valencia