Judy Reinsma | A Community Newspaper Is a Critical Ingredient for Effective Governance

I am a subscriber to the hard copy “Christian Science Monitor” and the online one. The feed from the Monitor recently opened with an opinion piece about how people obtain information and the precarious situation of newspapers going forward. Included is a statement about what happens in communities when a local paper is no longer there. I thought you might find this interesting: The direct correlation between good governance in a community and a vital and informative newspaper is, apparently, observable.

So, good job, Signal. Your existence and expansion can only be good for the Santa Clarita Valley and the service area you cover.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita