Kim Escamillo | Thrilled with Sunday Signal
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

I am thrilled with the new Sunday Signal. It really does feel like The Mighty Signal has returned!

It was also nice hearing from Tim Whyte.

Any hope of a John Boston return?

Kim Escamillo

Canyon Country

