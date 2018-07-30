Kim Escamillo | Thrilled with Sunday Signal

I am thrilled with the new Sunday Signal. It really does feel like The Mighty Signal has returned!
It was also nice hearing from Tim Whyte.
Any hope of a John Boston return?
Kim Escamillo
Canyon Country
