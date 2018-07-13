Leslie Garman | Tragedy, Love, Spirit and Life in the Words of Jacob Evans

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

This morning (July 7), I read the stirring article on Alexia Cina and the poignant response of Jacob Evans.

I cut out the article. I read it aloud to some of my family members. Thank you, Jim Holt, for allowing us to look, not only at the colossal tragedy of the loss of Katie Evans, but also at a man’s life who would inspire such a reaction. “Flesh and blood” cannot account for the three paragraphs penned to Alexia Cina by this loving husband. This behavior is “spirit and life.” Oh, that we would all respond to each other with careful thought and mindfulness, in good circumstances and in bad.

Leslie Garman

Valencia