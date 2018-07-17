Local Farmers’ Market announces stone fruit season

By Marilyn Chavez

27 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ventura County Certified Farmers’ Market Association, VCCFMA, announced the arrival of stone fruits, Monday morning.

Every Sunday, Santa Clarita residents have the opportunity to shop from farm fresh produce at the Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market. This summer, new arrivals and seasonal favorites have been in demand at the market.

“Watermelon and corn on the cob arrived within (the) last two weeks,” said Janis Flippen, Public Relations Official for the VCCFMA in an email to The Signal. The cool weather has also extended strawberry season, according to Flippen.

One of the market’s most recent addition is stone fruit, such as apricots, nectarines, peaches, and plums. Stone fruit season typically lasts from late spring to late summer in Southern and Central California, according to PickYourOwn.org (http://www.pickyourown.org/CAharvestcalendar.htm).

Those interested in visiting the market can find it every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Lot 5 of the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus. Market officials recommend that customers come early if they are looking for something specific, as certain items tend to sell out.

The Santa Clarita Farmers’ Market at College of the Canyons recently celebrated 25 years of providing the city with farm fresh produce, according to a previous story by The Signal.