Local Santa Clarita Art Exhibits

By Signal Staff

5 mins ago

“Donuts,” Art Exhibit runs through July 13

As the title suggests, the exhibit features works by various artists highlighting or using the donut as a design element. This exhibit celebrates the donut and will feature a variety of art mediums inspired by the sweet pastry including paintings, photography, sculpture and more.

Gallery hours are Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free

City Hall First Floor Gallery, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

For more info: jbarber@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3779.

SCAA ‘Summer Breeze’ Artist Reception – Exhibit runs through Aug. 26.

Stop by to see the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s new exhibit, “Summer Breeze.” Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and music.

Reception, Friday, July 6, 6-9 p.m. Gallery hours call (661) 313-5216. Free

Where: Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery 22508 6th Street, Newhall

For more info: santaclaritaartinfo@gmail.com

‘Putting on Power’ Artist Reception – Exhibit runs through Sept. 24.

The City of Santa Clarita invites you to a reception for “Putting on Power” – a showcase of Native American Masks at the Old Town Newhall Library. Meet some of the artists and enjoy light appetizers and live music.

Reception, Wednesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m. Library hours: Mon-Thu, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun 1-5 p.m. Free

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall

For more info: calendar.santa-clarita.com

‘Two Photographers’ Art Reception and Exhibit – Exhibit runs July 17-Aug. 10.

The art gallery at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will simultaneously feature two exhibitions titled, “ Don’t Listen to What They Say! Go See !” by artist Ryan Coursey, and “ The Last Stand: Night Photography and Light Painting in the Mojave Desert ,” by artist Ron Pinkerton. The community is invited to a free art reception. Guests will enjoy light snacks, music and a chance to meet the artists.

!” by artist Ryan Coursey, and “ ,” by artist Ron Pinkerton. The community is invited to a free art reception. Guests will enjoy light snacks, music and a chance to meet the artists. Reception, Tuesday, July 17, 7-10 p.m. Gallery hours Tue-Fri, 1-5 p.m. and during events. Free

The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall

For more info: atthemain.org

A Moment in Time – Artist Reception – Exhibit runs through Nov. 14

In this exhibit, various works will display “A Moment in Time” expressed through the ancient art medium of encaustic – a hot wax painting method. Unlike other painting media, encaustic begins its journey from a molten phase to solid. At the reception, meet the artists featured in the exhibition while enjoying live music and light appetizers.

Reception, Wednesday, July 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gallery hours, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free

Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

For more info: http://santaclaritaarts.com/2018/04/10/a-moment-in-time/

Scenic Captures in Photography Artist Reception – Exhibit runs through Aug. 10

The City of Santa Clarita invites you to attend an artist reception for the photography exhibit featuring Ryan Coursey and Ron Pinkerton at The MAIN. Guests will enjoy light snacks, music and a chance to meet the photographers.

Reception, Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m. Gallery hours Tue-Fri, 1-5 p.m. and during events. Free

The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall

For more info: http://atthemain.org/art-gallery/

Summer Art Festival at The Oaks Club of Valencia, Fri & Sat Aug. 10 & 11