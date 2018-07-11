Peterson Grapplers: Greco-Roman state champs
Peterson Grapplers youth wrestlers traveled to Fresno and competed in the Greco State Tournament with great success. From left: 4th place, Sebastian Barajas, 10; 6th place, Hank Sharbonow, 7; Coach Brian Peterson; 3rd place, Gavin Pongsai, 10; and 3rd place Alex Munoz, 13.
