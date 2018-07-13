Ron Singerman | Sheriff’s Deputies’ 6-Pound Pot Bust: Will it go for Naught?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

According to an article in the Saturday, July 7, Signal, local deputies arrested two men from Minnesota for possessing 6 pounds of marijuana and $5,760 in cash, mostly in large bills.

The last paragraph stated that they were released on $750 bail. What’s the chance of these guys ever being heard from again?

Is this another consequence of Gov. Jerry Brown’s bill reducing penalties for crimes?

Would someone please explain this to me?

Thanks to the officers for catching these guys, but it may be that your valuable time was for naught.

Ron Singerman

Valencia