Summer Camp in the Expressive Arts for Students with Special Needs

1 min ago

By Kate White,, Santa Clarita Community Contributor

Kristen De Benedetto, owner and director of The Mindful Movement Center for Dance, and Rodney Dong, owner of Dolce Music Services, will be opening The Superhero Performance Academy, a summer day camp in the expressive arts for students with special needs. The camp runs from July 24 to July 28, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and offers expressive arts classes, which include music therapy, Autism Movement Therapy, martial arts, improvisation, and crafts. Through theatrical play, they will explore and deepen their understanding about what makes a superhero and what traits the students themselves share with their favorite superhero. On the final day, the campers will have the opportunity to perform in a short production for their families and friends.

The price for the week is $175 (t-shirt can be purchased separately).

For further information or to register, contact Kristen at (818) 489-5542 or go to the website: www.mindfulmovementcenterfordance.com