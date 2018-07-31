The Signal presents “Behind the Concerts in the Park: Community Edition”

By Danielle Korzhenyak

1 min ago

For many Santa Clarita Valley residents, the Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park summer series is a seasonal weekend staple.

Every Saturday, friends, families and furry companions fill the north side of Central Park awaiting the next act the city has in store for them.

Whether it’s a long-time tradition, a first-time family trip or a way to make new friends, all are there to have a good time and enjoy the music.

“Vendors are great. The bands are always really good. It’s just a really positive experience to bring your family out here,” said Santa Clarita resident Javier Garcia.

This summer, concert goers have been able to go back in time and rock out to the greatest hits of Bon Jovi, Green Day, Elton John and the Eagles.

In the fourth installment of the “Behind the Concerts in the Park” podcast series, listeners can meet a few of the thousands of concertgoers who attend every year. The Signal invites listeners to get to know those at the shows, from lifelong attendees to first timers, and even out-of-towners.

Next in the Concerts in the Park summer series, Matchbox Twenty Too will take the stage. The concert summer series will run until Aug. 25, and residents are invited to see cover bands sing classic hits.

Performances are held at 7 p.m. every Saturday at Central Park. For information about the summer series and artists who will grace the stage, visit the Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park website.