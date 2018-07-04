Casey McMichael: We Should Be More Patient with Our Pragmatic President
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

In recent political conversations, and I really don’t get into many, I’ve come to the conclusion that our esteemed President Trump is still better than what we could have had. Here’s what I mean:

Mr. Trump is a “pragmatist” type of president. By definition, this means he’s “dealing with things sensibly, realistically and in a way that is based on the practical rather than theory.” So, this is why a lot of people are upset with his firm decisions on border control, gun laws and his foreign policies. People may not be looking at him with this view in mind. I don’t think we’ve ever had such a president like this before. (Maybe he reminds me of Reagan a little.)

So, give this some thought and maybe you can help your liberal friends calm down to the point of waiting and being more patient with our president.

Casey McMichael

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

