Dick Ramirez | Clean, Clean, Clean

1 min ago

This morning I made an observation that I’ve experienced for many years. I walked into the restroom in Valencia Glen Park. It’s always clean, the soap dispenser is always full. Everything was there. This fact runs contrary to almost all public restrooms. I simply had to give thanks. To the city employees responsible for this and the entire maintenance within all our Santa Clarita Parks, keep up the good work. Thank you. You are doing a great job.

Dick Ramirez

Valencia