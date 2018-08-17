Eget, Camachos shine in West Ranch win over Nordhoff

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Ted Cotti

For The Signal

West Ranch defeated Nordhoff 39-14 in a non-league game at Ojai Valley Community Stadium Friday night. Senior quarterback Weston Eget completed 14 of 19 passes for 290 yards, and fellow seniors Jovan and Ryan Camacho combined for five touchdowns and 401 yards of total offense.

“We had some weird injuries and guys cramping all over the place, so it was a ‘next man up’ scenario tonight for us,” said Nordhoff head coach Lance Wiggins. “But give them credit: their quarterback is a stud and the Camacho brothers are the real deal.”

Third-year West Ranch head coach Chris Varner — a Buena High School grad who led the Wildcats to their first winning season since 2010 last year — agreed: “(Eget) is good. Last year was a learning year, so it was nice for him to come out and experience some success tonight.

“But That Nordhoff team has a lot of heart,” Varner continued. “They never stopped battling. Of course, I would expect nothing less from a Coach Wiggins team.”

Hampered by 115 yards of penalties in the first half, West Ranch (10-0) led just 13-0 at half, scoring in spectacular fashion on its first two possessions.

Eget connected with Jovan Camacho for a 54-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Ryan Camacho scored five plays later on an 8-yard sweep.

After Nordhoff (0-1) came up inches short on 4th down at midfield, Eget threw a 51-yard spiral off his wrong foot, running left, that Jason Pobanz pulled in at the 9, and two plays later Ryan Camacho was in the end zone again.

The Wildcats threatened once more before half, but Brayden Rogers shot through a gap on a blitz and hit Eget as he threw on 4th and goal to keep the hosts within two scores at the break.

West Ranch came out of the locker room and dominated the third quarter, forcing a pair of three-and-outs on defense while driving 70 yards in 11 plays for its third touchdown and then 55 yards in just three plays for its next.

They increased their lead to 33 on the play first play of the fourth quarter when Eget completed a short slant over the middle to Jovan Camacho who turned it outside and raced 49-yards to the house.

In between the scores, Ryan Camacho put the finishing touches on his (and most of the other starters’ night) returning a kick-off 80 yards for his fourth TD of the night.

Nordhoff travels to Lancaster to play Eastside next week and returns home the next week to host Oak Park.