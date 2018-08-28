Glenn Moore | Thanks for Editorial Pointing Out Media Bias vs. News

Hats off and a deep bow to you for your editorial Aug. 16 regarding the United States press and news media today. Your thoughts were the epitome of what the press and news media should be. You get my vote for the stance of The Signal. I hope the shrill Trump haters could just take a minute to read your words and truly ponder their meaning.

Again, thank you for pointing out the difference between biased opinion reports and honest news.

Glenn Moore

Canyon Country