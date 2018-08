Karla Edwards | Heads Up: There Was a Typo on the Home Improvement Page

Gotcha again! (“Fill trenches with slurry,” Saturday, Aug. 11, home improvement page, Robert Lamoureux column.)

In the fourth paragraph, it says, “They cut the concrete open, due what they have to do…”

I believe he meant to say “do what they have to do…”

Karla Edwards

Valencia

Editor’s note: According to Webster’s, you had an extra “T” in “gotcha.” Don’t worry. We fixed it for you.