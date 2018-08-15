Kim Escamillo | The Signal Is Making Huge Strides
2 mins ago

The Signal finally has its act together! It started with the repurchase. It moved huge strides forward with the rehiring of Tim Whyte. All it needed was John Boston. And it happened!

The Mighty Signal is back.

Kim Escamillo

Santa Clarita

