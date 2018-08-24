Koepka’s impact on the golf course

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been over a week since Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

With time to reflect on his performance, it’s still difficult to put into words how impressive he was during his final round that day. His demeanor was so cool, yet there must have been nerves throughout his body. Right?

Perhaps nothing defines a champion more than their ability to remain calm during the most stressful moments.

We probably should have known that Koepka would eventually win the PGA Championship after his opening tee shot on Sunday. While most players were choosing to hit an iron off the day, Koepka absolutely crushed his driver directly down the fairway. His short wedge shot eventually led to an opening birdie.

Let that tee shot sink in for a moment.

Most of you are probably familiar with feeling jitters on the first tee, even when you are just playing a friendly match amongst friends. That opening tee shot can set the tone for your day.

Now, imagine having a two-stroke lead on the first tee of a major championship Sunday. That is some serious control of your nerves.

What made this victory even more remarkable was the fact that Tiger Woods was finally back to being Tiger.

The roars he provokes from 0crowds is unlike anything you have ever heard on a golf course.

He is an absolute rock star in the game of golf. His final round of 64 was his lowest final round ever in a major, and it still wasn’t good enough.

Each time he pulled closer, Koepka seemed to answer from a couple groups back.

I also enjoyed watching Adam Scott play great golf again. His swing is flawless, and he played like the Scott we remembered from a few years back.

Not that long ago, Scott was going to be the next superstar of golf. I hope he can keep up this play, because he adds another element to the already amazing crop of players on tour.

It’s hard to believe that Koepka has won three of the past seven major championships.

In case you didn’t already know, he only has four PGA victories on his resume. That means 75 percent of his victories have been majors!

He is an absolute stud when things matter the most on the course. His ability to handle the big moment is what separates him from other great players.

Congratulations, Brooks! You are a champion in the truest sense of the word.