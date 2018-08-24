Lois Eisenberg | No Secret Love for Trump Here

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This letter to the editor is in response to Steve Lunetta’s column, “Secret Trump Lovers on the Left” (Aug. 16).

Steve, I’m disappointed in you to think that Trump is serving the country well!

It is no secret that Trump is destroying America.

Trump is serving the country into fascism as attested by his obstruction of justice and his immoral ways. How can a president be serving the country well when he is under federal investigation, a traitor, a despot with a soul as evil as the devil itself?

How can a president be serving the country well when he is racist, with so many negative attributes, has no integrity, morals, lacks compassion, attested to by the children at the border, calls a woman of color a “dog,” other women fat, ugly, low IQ, slashes out with ugly remarks when he is confronted about his negative behavior and agenda of trying to reverse all the positive issues that this country needs to survive!

Trump, who is a traitor, has no respect for the presidency, the Constitution or his country when he is determined to undermine all that is good about America.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia