“Motown in Town” back at the Hyatt in September

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Zony Gordon, Santa Clarita Contributor

Motown mania is back this coming September 9!

Save the date for the most-awaited musical event “Motown in Town3”, a Dinner Show & Dancing at the Hyatt Valencia Grand Ballroom on Sunday, September 9.5:30-10:30 p.m. benefitting the SCV Senior Center. Patrons will celebrate the music of the Motown and Songs of the era, reliving the iconic tunes of the Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Temptations, Al Green and many more, from the country’s leading tribute band “Stone Soul Band” led by Matt Grey, with special guests.

And for art lovers, catch the “Art of Motown” Fine art show from the local artists Jose Barba, Tony Hanna, Patrick Mc Cullum, Zony Gordon, Romeo Downer, and Scott Parker, award-winning artists of the Santa Clarita Artists Association at the Ballroom lobby. Vendor booths, Silent auction, and live music will be featured with a no-host bar. The event at the ballroom lobby is open to the public from 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the musical show are available at Fast Frame Valencia- 24204 Valencia Boulevard or at the SCV Senior Center, 22900 Market St, in Newhall, ranging from $40-$65, for Show or Dinner show. You can also call (661) 312-3422 or go online at https://intownscv.com/ for tickets and sponsorships.