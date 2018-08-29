Pamela Moreau | So Fun to Read Mr. SCV Once Again; Is He a Grandpa Yet?

I’m so glad John Boston is back and now I have some questions. How is Indy? She must be all grown up. Maybe he’s a grandfather. I hope he drops tidbits along the way.

So fun to read him again. Welcome back, Mr. Santa Clarita.

Pamela Moreau

Saugus

Editor’s note: Perhaps he will address it at some point, but as far as we know, Mr. SCV is not yet a grandfather.