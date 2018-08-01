Santa Clarita Emblem Club 459 Fashion Show & Luncheon

By Grace Elliott, Santa Clarita Contributor

Emblem Club members extend an invitation to the community to join them for a lovely afternoon of friendship and fun at the Santa Clarita Emblem Club 459’s Fashion Show & Luncheon on Saturday, August 25, at 1 p.m.

Current apparel and accessory fashions will be provided and presented by Dress Barn, a popular clothing store. Beautiful models will be dressed in the trendy and stylish outfits for all guests to view and admire.

Chef Pam Hogan will prepare scrumptious and mouth-watering dishes for your luncheon dining pleasure. She continues to display her talents and creativity in every delicious dish she lovingly prepares for guests.

For 48 years, the Santa Clarita Emblem Club members have worked towards, and have been involved in, on-going fundraising projects that benefit our Santa Clarita Valley community. The fundraising is done through dinners, luncheons, the popular annual crab fest, boutiques, bake sales, working a bingo snack bar, and many more planned gatherings.

The proceeds have benefitted children, senior citizens, military and veteran personnel, the homeless, single mothers, and others through scholarships for deserving students, holiday food and gift baskets for needy families, backpacks filled with school supplies for students, food pantry donations, and numerous charities throughout Santa Clarita Valley.

The Emblem Club Motto: “Truth, Justice and Charity, the Guide to All Our Works,” rings true for all Emblem Club members as they share their time, energy, and skills on projects for our community.

The Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. The cost to attend is a $20 donation per person. Please R.S.V.P. by August 8 to Kory at (818) 621-6165, or Marianne at (661) 251-3448. Kory and Marianne will be happy to provide you with Emblem Club membership and activities information.