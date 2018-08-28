SCV Water releases September gardening class schedule
By Tammy Murga
1 min ago

News Release

SCV Water has released its September schedule of free gardening classes.

With the first day of fall nearing, the classes aim to prepare those interested to pick the right plants and teach how to ward off weeds and pests in one’s landscape, SCV Water officials said in a news release.

The “Top 30 Plants for the SCV” class will identify the top 30 plants that grow well in the area. The course is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The second class, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8, is titled “Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases.” Attendees can expect to learn about common landscape health problems and what to do to combat them.

John Windsor, a certified arborist and a California certified nurseryman, is scheduled to teach both classes. He has been a horticultural advisor in the SCV for the last 21 years. He also teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local adult school and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

All classes are held at SCV Water, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road.

To register, and to see a complete list of classes for the year, visit. www.yourSCVwater.com or call (661) 513-1230.

About the author

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

